Long term Barcelona target hints that he’s not ready to make the move just yet

Players will need to make a lot of big decisions in their career, but sometimes it’s not just a case of deciding to join the right club – you need to make sure the timing is right too.

We’ve seen it too many times where a player makes the move too early, but they aren’t good enough for the first team yet and their development ends up stalling due to a lack of action.

Ideally they need to have a few good years under their belt and then the step up will feel natural, and it looks like Bruno Guimaraes isn’t ready to make that leap yet.

The Lyon midfielder has been impressive and Spanish outlet Sport reported on long term interest from Barcelona, so his comments will be interesting to the Barca fans.

He’s not ruling out making that move in the future, but his comments do suggest that he’s not ready to make the move for now:

“It is normal that there are interested clubs, that they contact my agents or the club, but not me. I want to make sure that Lyon has results that match their ambitions and the passion of the fans. There are great players here, Aouar , Memphis, among others; we have everything to achieve great things here “

He’s only 22 so there’s still plenty of time for this to happen, and the current situation at Barcelona suggests he’s making the right choice.

Players like Pjanic, Vidal, Busquets and Rakitic will all have to move on in the next year or two, but he would be unlikely to force them out of the team at this point.

Staying at Lyon means he can shine and develop at a high level for the next year or two, and that should make him ready to make the move if Barca are still interested at that point.