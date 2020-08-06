Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that young defender Eric Garcia has announced that he doesn’t want to extend his contract at the club and is interested in a transfer away.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form in City’s first-team recently, becoming a key figure in Guardiola’s side despite the club’s failure to win another Premier League title.

Still, it seems Garcia has no intention of extending his career at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola making the announcement today, as quoted by the club’s official Twitter account…

PEP ? (Eric Garcia) announced to us he doesn't want to extend his contract with City, he has one more year and then after that, he doesn't want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn't want to. We imagine he wants to play in another place. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2020

This follows Marca claiming the youngster was considering his future and that he could be a target for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants could do with strengthening at the back ahead of next season, and it’s not surprising they seem keen on re-signing Garcia, who spent time in their youth team earlier in his career.

This is a blow for City, but they have at least just made a signing in defence by bringing in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.