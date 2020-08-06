According to the Express, Manchester United ace Marcos Rojo has told Infobae that his intention is to extend his loan with boyhood club Estudiantes after talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rojo returned to the Argentine outfit in the January transfer window after making just nine first-team appearances for the Red Devils in the first-half of the season, with most minutes coming in the cups.

Unfortunately a persistent injury issue limited Rojo to just one outing for Estudiantes before Argentinean football was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Express add that the 30-year-old remains contracted until next summer, with the potential option of a further year as well.

Rojo has fallen out of favour at the Old Trafford outfit over the last couple of years, the Red Devils have used Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as their starters this season, with no room for the Argentine. Rojo has moved to dismiss rumours that he’ll be leaving the club permanently this summer:

“No. I spoke to Solskjaer, the coach, about two weeks ago, because I had to go back to England.”

“He said to me: ‘Look, now the season is over and everyone has a few days off. Then we go to play the Europa League.’

‘I don’t need to tell you: you’re going to come here, you have to be alone for 15 days and I’m not going to count on you because you haven’t trained for 4 months.’

“Then I told him that it’s said that at the beginning of August, training returns in Argentina. ‘If I stay here, is it better? Obviously, with your permission, I can train in Estudiantes’, I asked him.”

“And then he told me: ‘After the Europa League there will be two weeks off. Come when we are about to start.’”

“Now a thousand things are spoken, but most of them are lies. If I start to deny I’d be here all day. I’m calm because I spoke. My idea is also to try to stay at Estudiantes.”

“I played a game, got injured and all of this happened. That is why I will see in September if the loan can be extended and continue for a few more months.”

Rojo also admitted that staying in his homeland will be ‘difficult’:

“It will be difficult. As the loan wasn’t easy. But it can happen.

“I want to play for Estudiantes and have the desire to play in the new stadium. I will try my best to stay.

Rojo is behind the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as a backup option as well, so he doesn’t have a long-term future at the club.

Rojo joined the Red Devils for a fee of £16m in the summer of 2014, as per BBC Sport, the ace’s time at the Manchester outfit has been hindered by injury troubles though.

The Argentina international will certainly be respected by fans though for his passionate and no-nonsense displays, Rojo has made 122 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

The hard-hitting defender was one of the few players that was showing the desire to play for the badge at one of the club’s most difficult periods of their recent history, he deserves credit for this at least.