Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

Watch below as the Red Devils boss sent a farewell message to Sanchez, who has been a spectacular flop during his time at Old Trafford…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanent move from Manchester United to Inter Milan pic.twitter.com/d1WvZzgFQ7 — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) August 6, 2020

Sancho Man Utd latest, Willian Arsenal talks, Spurs closing in on £15m star Get the latest transfer news here.

Solskjaer showed class by wishing Sanchez the best and hailing his professionalism, even though the Chile international clearly won’t be fondly remembered by United fans.

Sanchez was a world class performer at previous club Arsenal, and looks to have found his feet again on loan at Inter this season, but it just never worked out for him at Man Utd.