“Best news I’ve heard all year” – Manchester United transfer announcement sparks joyous reaction from many fans

Loads of Manchester United fan are celebrating the news that Alexis Sanchez has finally left the club for a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have announced the deal on their official site this morning, with Sanchez making his loan move to Inter a permanent one this summer after proving a spectacular flop at Old Trafford.

MORE: Video: Solskjaer confirms Manchester United ace is completing transfer to Euro giants

Sanchez was world class at previous club Arsenal and his initial arrival at Man Utd was met with huge excitement at the time, with social media posts confirming his signing going viral.

The Chile international ended up failing to settle, however, with United never seeing anything like the best of him, resulting in his loan departure to Inter last year.

And while Sanchez hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Serie A either, he’s shown some improvement in his time in Italy, and clearly enough to persuade Antonio Conte to keep him.

United fans are glad Sanchez has finally gone, with the reaction on Twitter just as you’d expect…

