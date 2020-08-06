Loads of Manchester United fan are celebrating the news that Alexis Sanchez has finally left the club for a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have announced the deal on their official site this morning, with Sanchez making his loan move to Inter a permanent one this summer after proving a spectacular flop at Old Trafford.

Sanchez was world class at previous club Arsenal and his initial arrival at Man Utd was met with huge excitement at the time, with social media posts confirming his signing going viral.

The Chile international ended up failing to settle, however, with United never seeing anything like the best of him, resulting in his loan departure to Inter last year.

And while Sanchez hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Serie A either, he’s shown some improvement in his time in Italy, and clearly enough to persuade Antonio Conte to keep him.

United fans are glad Sanchez has finally gone, with the reaction on Twitter just as you’d expect…

Best news I’ve heard all year — . (@unitedbruno1) August 6, 2020

When you take into consideration the hype, the expectations & the wages that he was on, for me, Alexis Sánchez is the worst signing that this club has ever made. Shame that it didn’t work out for him at Utd, but I’m glad that he’s gone. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) August 6, 2020

Best news I’ve heard all week! Sanchez has finally been sold. Another one out! Ole getting it done. Out with the old in with the new. #DeadWood #MUFC? pic.twitter.com/jvIbL383qP — Scott (@Srj28_) August 6, 2020

Alexis Sanchez leaving Man United is the best news I’ve heard today. — Drake (@Dafters11) August 5, 2020

One of the worst signings in our history #Sanchez — ken merriman (@deise48) August 6, 2020

Finally — Victor Chukwuebuka (@Victorebukaezea) August 6, 2020