Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has admitted he can’t see a future at the club for Jesse Lingard.

The England international has not had the best of seasons at Old Trafford, though he has managed recent goals in the Europa League win over LASK and on the final day of the Premier League season against Leicester City.

Lingard came up through United’s academy and initially had a key role to play in the club’s first-team, but he has fallen out of favour this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he looked for a move away in order to play more often.

Scholes also thinks Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at not having Lingard in his plans after taking him off in the 2-1 win over LASK last night.

The former United midfielder believes an exit is inevitable, but also seemed to suggest he felt the 27-year-old has not fulfilled his true potential for MUFC.

“He is capable of more than he’s showing at United,” Scholes told BT Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“When he’s playing well he has something to offer but lately he has not been good enough. Is he a starting XI player if you’re going to win the league and big trophies at Manchester United? I’m not sure.

“It was a good chance for him to play 90 minutes, but when Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] took him off it is a sign Ole is thinking of moving him on.”

He added: “I know what Jesse is capable of, I grew up with him, played with him, coached him in the reserves, but he has just become a squad player.

“He should be at the peak of his career and does he only want to play 10/15/20 games?

“Jesse is a good lad, he just needs a run of games but I don’t think he will get that at Manchester United, maybe at a mid-table team like an Everton or West Ham.”