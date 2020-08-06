Manchester United have been advised to seal a surprise transfer swoop for free agent Mario Mandzukic alongside a deal for Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a big move for Borussia Dortmund star Sancho by the Daily Mirror and others, while pundit Owen Hargreaves suggests they could still do with further reinforcements up front.

Sancho is the big name all Man Utd fans will be craving, but there could be some sense in also bringing in a backup player to act as cover for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Hargreaves has named Mandzukic as a possible candidate, with the experienced Croatian forward enjoying a fine career at the highest level in Europe, though he currently finds himself without a club.

The 34-year-old was linked with United during his time at Juventus, with the Daily Mirror suggesting at one point that a move to Old Trafford looked likely, though this never materialised.

United have Odion Ighalo on loan to play a similar role, but Hargreaves has named Mandzukic as a target who could make sense for his old club this summer.

“Defensively they were one of the better teams in the league, but in terms of goalscoring they were way behind Liverpool and City,” Hargreaves is quoted by the Metro.

“You can do with a 20-goal scorer but I think I’d take Jadon [Sancho] first and then maybe get Mandzukic on a free.”