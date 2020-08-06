We’ve rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer gossip for you, with one done deal confirmed today as well.

First up, Alexis Sanchez is finally gone, with United officially announcing today that the Chilean flop has completed a permanent move to Inter Milan.

Sanchez has been at the San Siro on loan this season, but despite showing some improvement during his time in Serie A, he’s been a major flop at Old Trafford and a sale has surely been inevitable for some time.

Red Devils fans won’t be sad to see the back of the former Arsenal man, who is surely set to go down as one of their worst ever signings.

Replacing Sanchez as United’s number 7 is surely going to be Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a move reportedly edges closer.

According to the latest from the Mirror, Sancho is set to inherit the legendary shirt number once his move from Germany to England is finalised in the coming days.

Sancho should be a terrific signing for MUFC, who urgently need to improve their attack after the disastrous signing of Sanchez, plus the dip in form from players like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.

Finally, former Man Utd star Owen Hargreaves has suggested a surprise signing for his old club.

The pundit believes United should try to bring in Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer once they’ve sorted out the Sancho deal.

Mandzukic, 34, is no longer at the peak of his powers and is currently without a club, so it would be a bit surprising if the Croatia international was seen as a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.