Arsenal could reportedly try to swap Matteo Guendouzi in a smart swap deal.

The Gunners will surely want to offload the France Under-21 international this summer after a disappointing season at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta could do with defensive reinforcements.

According to Don Balon, this could apparently see Guendouzi head to Villarreal as part of a deal to bring centre-back Pau Torres to Arsenal.

The young Spaniard looks a top talent and has also recently been linked with the likes of Manchester United by Mundo Deportivo.

Like Arsenal, United have defensive issues and could do with strengthening in that area of the pitch if they are to become a force again any time soon.

The Red Devils spent big on Harry Maguire last summer, but further purchases are surely needed as Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly don’t look good enough partners for their captain.

Sancho Man Utd latest, Willian Arsenal talks, Spurs closing in on £15m star Get the latest transfer news here.

Arsenal’s need may be greater, however, with the club finishing 8th in the Premier League this season – their lowest finish in 25 years.

Torres would be a huge upgrade on the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in Arteta’s squad.