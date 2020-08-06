Possible tension at Arsenal as chiefs attempt to sell ace against Mikel Arteta’s wishes

It’s easy to make a big deal out of nothing and indicate there’s problems behind the scenes when things are fine, but there are suggestions that everything isn’t okay at Arsenal.

The Telegraph looked at the latest situation within the club, and this isn’t what the fans want to hear.

They allude to the recent staff redundancies and state that the club are still looking for other ways to raise or save cash, and players could be sold as a result.

There’s a confusing situation surrounding Ainsley Maitland-Niles as the report claims that the club have told him that he’s available for transfer this summer, but Mikel Arteta doesn’t want this to happen.

That clearly suggests that he’s not got much control and the board are willing to go over his head to make decisions, and a manager can only take that for so long.

It’s possible that the club still see Arteta as a rookie and feel they can push him around a bit, but his stock is high after the fantastic FA Cup win so they need to be careful.

If Arteta is unhappy then he can easily make this look like he was forced out and he’ll get chances with other big clubs, while the Arsenal board will look like the villains too.

It seems unlikely that a fringe player like Maitland-Niles would be the source of a major fall out that resulted in that, but it’s a situation that’s worth keeping an eye on.