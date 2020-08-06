According to the Star, Carlo Ancelotti has identified Manchester United outcast as one of his main targets to bolster Everton’s squad this summer.

The Star report that the Toffees are confident of bringing the 21-year-old to Goodison Park in a deal worth £10m, this would represent a big loss, with United signing the ace for £19m , as per BBC Sport.

Dalot has largely struggled to prove his worth since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2018, with the ace now playing a very minimal role since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

The Star claim that Ancelotti is eyeing the addition of two full-backs this summer, with legend Leighton Baines retiring and 31-year-old Seamus Coleman approaching the final years of his career.

Dalot would certainly represent a decent option for the Merseyside outfit, the Portuguese talent can operate on either flank, Everton believe United will allow the ace to leave for the right fee.

Some United supporters clearly think the promising youngster is heading for the exit door this summer, here’s how they reacted to Dalot being snubbed for the Europa League clash vs LASK.

Dalot has started 24 of his 34 first-team appearances over the last two season, however the ace has struggled to impress in these outings and has seen most of his minutes come in cup competitions.

The Portugal Under-21s starlet has now slipped further down the pecking order, he was already behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams – but is now overlooked for academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah as well.

Dalot should certainly be considering his future given his current standing in the team, United should proceed with caution though, the ace is just 21 years old, a desperate attempt to recoup some cash now could come back to haunt them down the line if the versatile full-back eventually reaches his potential.