Real Madrid misfit paired with exit as two clubs show interest in possible summer swoop

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is reportedly a wanted man despite his underwhelming debut campaign at the Bernabeu this past season.

The 22-year-old endured a disappointing year with Los Blancos as he managed just two goals and two assists in 26 appearances after his big move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

SEE MORE: Eden Hazard remains an injury doubt ahead of Real Madrid’s crucial clash vs Man City

Disrupted by injuries and with a lack of opportunities from Zinedine Zidane at times, the Serbian international will perhaps be keen to prove his worth next season but speculation continues to link him with an exit from the reigning La Liga champions.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, it’s suggested that Jovic could be considering alternative options to get back to his best, with Monaco said to be in pole position for his signature if he does leave, although AC Milan remain interested in him too.

Time will tell what he decides to do, but the first big decision surely comes from Real Madrid and Zidane as to whether or not they are prepared to let him leave after just one year, and especially with an ongoing lack of quality depth behind Karim Benzema up front.

They’ll naturally look to compete on multiple fronts again next season, and given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could limit their spending this summer and so keeping Jovic might be the sensible idea.

That said, they could use any funds generated from his sale to target a replacement who can offer them more assurances, and so it remains to be seen if either Monaco or Milan can offer terms to secure an agreement over a transfer in the coming weeks ahead of the new campaign.