Recent resurgence might not be enough for Man United ace as they will listen to offers

Every single person on Earth will struggle with confidence at some point and it will affect your performance at work, so it shouldn’t surprise us at all that it happens to footballers too.

Jesse Lingard was the classic example of a player who was lacking confidence, you could see that he struggled to make decisive decisions and he stopped playing with instincts and began to overthink everything.

In those situations you just need to persevere and hope that your luck will change, and he got his reward as his hard work earned him a late goal against Leicester City.

He was able to kick on against LASK and his well taken goal in that game showed his confidence is back, so some fans may have been interested to see what he could do next season.

Unfortunately he might not get the chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford again, as The Guardian reported that United will now listen to offers for Lingard.

It’s suggested that Solskjaer does like him but he doesn’t see him as anything more than a fringe player, while his contract ends next year so they might see this as a chance to cash in.

It’s not clear if Lingard would accept an offer to leave or who would want to sign him just now, but it does sound like he could be on his way this summer.