The start of the 2020/21 Premier League season is only five weeks away, and to that end, football clubs need to get their transfer business done quickly.

Liverpool have been quiet in the market so far, though there’s a possibility of acquiring Sevilla’s Diego Carlos as the replacement for Dejan Lovren.

However, there appears to be one sticking point to that particular deal at present.

According to AS and cited by the Daily Mirror, the Andalusians are in no mood to negotiate with the Reds on the defenders price.

The Daily Mirror quote his release clause at £68m, and it the current market, that might well be beyond last season’s Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp will need to strengthen in the position because if either Joe Gomez or Virgil van Dijk were to be injured, Liverpool are a little thin on the ground where centre-backs are concerned.

Given that bringing in players late in a transfer window is almost certain to upset team equilibrium, the next couple of weeks could be crucial to getting any deal over the line.