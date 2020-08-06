Talks held: Ligue 1 side are looking to make a surprise move for Chelsea defender

A lot of Chelsea fans might be expecting some of the defensive unit to be sold this summer, but it would be a surprise to see the talented youngsters being moved on.

Fikayo Tomori is a prime example of a player who has the tools to make it at the top level, but he is raw and needs time to develop into a dependable player.

He’s been a regular member of the first team squad this year so being paired with some experienced defenders next season might help him to kick on, but it looks like he might not get that chance:

Rennes have opened talks over the possible signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, according to tomorrow’s L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2020

Perhaps it won’t come as a surprise to Chelsea fans who don’t rate him, but Frank Lampard has shown he will give young players a chance in the team, but selling players like Tomori would indicate a completely different approach.

He should do well in France because he’s a physical defender with great pace and Ligue 1 is a physical league, so it would be interesting to see how he gets on.

It might be wise for Chelsea to try and make this a loan deal or ensure they have the option to buy him back in case he starts to shine.

The link to Lille has come from nowhere and there’s no doubt this would be a surprising transfer, but it would also be a very interesting one to follow.