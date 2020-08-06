After a season of VAR in the Premier League, it’s fair to say that it hasn’t been an overwhelming success.

Questions pertaining to the most minuscule of advantages which have invalidated some wonderful moments of skill and great goals has turned the majority of football watchers away from the technology.

However, from next season, things are potentially going to look significantly different.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League are planning to do away with the lines that are shown to the official overseeing VAR at Stockley Park.

The outlet say that the reason the lines were introduced on footage shown by Sky Sports and BT Sport was to help the watching public with the understanding of how officials were making the decisions, but that, as a rule, that particular part of the decision making process isn’t normally offered to broadcasters.

The 34 goals that ended up being given for the so called ‘armpit offside’ will have left a sour taste in the mouth for many too.

By getting rid of the lines, it will seemingly make things less pedantic, but the final decision still rests with officials getting it right of course.