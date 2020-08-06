Menu

Video: Chelsea target Reguilon beats two players with express pace and scores a great goal for Sevilla

The problem with Chelsea’s full backs last season was that they didn’t have the quality to defend, so it’s interesting to see that The Metro linked with with a move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

He’s currently on loan at Sevilla, and he showed his attacking qualities with the pace and finish tonight:

Having a full back who can do this brings a whole new element to your attacking game, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the move to the Premier League.

Although a move to Chelsea looks like the most likely option, you can also read why he will be heavily linked with Arsenal here. 

