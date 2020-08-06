Menu

Video: ‘Imagine Werner on the end of that’ – These Chelsea fans love ‘elite’ play from target Kai Havertz vs Rangers

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans were taken aback by a perfectly-placed lobbed pass from transfer target Kai Havertz in Bayer Leverkusen’s clash with Rangers earlier today.

In the 36th minute of Leverkusen’s Europa League second-leg tie vs Scottish giants Rangers, Havertz picked up the ball and floated it towards the middle of the box with an inch-perfect pass.

Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby did his teammate not justice as he sent the ball well wide of the goal with a wayward volley, the German outfit already boasted a considerable lead so it wasn’t costly.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are confident of landing the 21-year-old for between £70-75m, despite Leverkusen so far holding out for £90m.

That report also hints that agreeing personal terms with Havertz will be no problem at all for Chelsea.

Take a look at the lovely pass which deserved a better finish on the end below:

More Stories / Latest News

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the moment:

Havertz has firmly established himself as one of Germany’s brightest talents over the last couple of seasons, the ace seems ready for the challenge that comes with being at a bigger club now though.

Havertz was solid for Leverkusen this season, bagging 17 goals and adding nine assists, the versatile attacker would be a fine recruit for Frank Lampard’s side this summer.

The prospect of teaming up in a devastating attack alongside international teammate Timo Werner will certainly continue to excite Chelsea supporters.

More Stories Kai Havertz Timo Werner