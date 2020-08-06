Video: ‘Imagine Werner on the end of that’ – These Chelsea fans love ‘elite’ play from target Kai Havertz vs Rangers

Some Chelsea fans were taken aback by a perfectly-placed lobbed pass from transfer target Kai Havertz in Bayer Leverkusen’s clash with Rangers earlier today.

In the 36th minute of Leverkusen’s Europa League second-leg tie vs Scottish giants Rangers, Havertz picked up the ball and floated it towards the middle of the box with an inch-perfect pass.

Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby did his teammate not justice as he sent the ball well wide of the goal with a wayward volley, the German outfit already boasted a considerable lead so it wasn’t costly.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are confident of landing the 21-year-old for between £70-75m, despite Leverkusen so far holding out for £90m.

That report also hints that agreeing personal terms with Havertz will be no problem at all for Chelsea.

Take a look at the lovely pass which deserved a better finish on the end below:

What a pass from Havertz. Imagine Werner on the end of that next season… pic.twitter.com/gzahr3Bmfa — Ryan (@RT_CFC8) August 6, 2020

Havertz ? imagine Werner was on the end of this pic.twitter.com/ZQzRgSolQ7 — Conz ? (@CxnzieCFC) August 6, 2020

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the moment:

Werner in the end if that cross and it’s 1-0 ?? — William (@williamaveryy) August 6, 2020

Havertz made a very beautiful pass. Imagine him, Pulisic and Ziyech feeding Werner crosses ??. I won’t be surprised if Werner scores 30+ goals next season ? — Chelsea Babe?? #IStandWithZimbabwe?? (@Boitumelo_MB) August 6, 2020

Incredible pass from Havertz. Deserves an assist. — Chelsea Extra ? (@CFCExtra) August 6, 2020

Elite vision and pass from Havertz.. should have had an assist.. — ???? (@TheChelseaDNA) August 6, 2020

Haha,that’s why Havertz got this many assists — Ahmad Nahian (@NahianAhmad) August 6, 2020

the weight of the ball just perfect just wow. — Vyze (@Vyze20) August 6, 2020

Pulisic, Werner, Abraham, Ziyech would bag that pass easy. — Dexta Dapo ???? (@therealosvs) August 6, 2020

Havertz has firmly established himself as one of Germany’s brightest talents over the last couple of seasons, the ace seems ready for the challenge that comes with being at a bigger club now though.