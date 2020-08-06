Former professional footballer turned pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has had his say on Arsenal’s staff redundancy plans, and he’s not happy with the North London outfit.

It’s believed that the Gunners have had to make multiple redundancies because of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that, the club would appear to want to retain striker and captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but in so doing would potentially need to give him a significant salary raise.

Needless to say that O’Hara believes Arsenal’s priorities are all wrong.