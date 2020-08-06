With the start of the Premier League season just over five weeks away, clubs need to ramp up their summer transfer business and get deals over the line.

Considering that the negotiation process often holds talks up to varying degrees depending on the complexity of the deal, the sooner those talks are begun, theoretically the quicker a deal can be concluded.

West Ham have already shown their hand and made no secret of their desire to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma, but David Moyes is apparently concentrating on defensive signings and will need to sell before he can bring players of the calibre of the £16m Bees player in, in any event.

That could potentially let in Tottenham Hotspur who are set to enter the race for the player’s services according to the Daily Mirror.

The north Londoners don’t have a mountain of cash to spend themselves because of the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, but it appears that they are better placed than the Hammers at this juncture.

Benrahma has been a wonderful servant in the Championship for the west Londoners, and time will tell whether he can replicate his form in the English top flight.