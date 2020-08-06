Manchester United reportedly contacted Bournemouth about a transfer swoop for Nathan Ake, despite eventually deciding against pursuing a deal.

The Netherlands international instead ended up at Manchester City, with the move made official yesterday in what looks a good buy from Pep Guardiola’s side to strengthen a problem position.

United could also do with making a top signing at the back this summer, but felt Ake was not the kind of centre-back they’re looking for, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that the Red Devils opened talks over signing Ake, but didn’t follow through with it as they would prefer to sign a more physically imposing defender.

Ake also formed part of a relegated Bournemouth team that conceded a high number of goals in the season just gone, so it could end up being a risky deal for City.

The Athletic suggest Chelsea also avoided re-signing the 25-year-old for similar reasons, despite the Blues having the option to do so after letting him leave Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

City fans will hope the signing of Ake can work out, and that their rivals United and Chelsea will live to regret not trying harder to get him.