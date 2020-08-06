Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt posted what looked like a possibly controversial tweet last night after being left out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Europa League squad.

See below for the original tweet from Levitt, which simply read “…”, looking perhaps like he was unimpressed with Solskjaer’s decision not to include him…

That may have been reading too much into it, however, as the Manchester Evening News have addressed the speculation in response to the deleted tweet.

They claim to have been reliably informed that this was simply an error from the Red Devils starlet as he attempted to upload an Instagram picture with the same caption.

We’re not sure all Man Utd fans will be convinced by that, but we’ll perhaps never know for sure, and it’s probably not worth losing sleep over.

Levitt looks a promising talent coming through at Old Trafford and fans will hope he can one day become the latest member of their academy to make it in the senior side.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.