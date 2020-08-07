After making his name at Barcelona, Thiago Alcantara has arguably played his best football over the last seven years at Bayern Munich.

At 29 years of age, it appears that the time may now be right for the midfielder to move on, with Liverpool linked to a cut-price switch.

It’s not something that current team-mate, Manuel Neuer, wants to consider at this point either.

“I hope that it won’t be one of the last matches of Thiago,” the custodian is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror concerning Bayern’s Champions League fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.

“He had to undergo surgery at the end of the [Bundesliga] season [in June] but now he’s back and 100 per cent.

“He’s a very valuable player for us, especially in ball possession. He’s very important for us. He’s our engine in midfield actually.”

Though the Bavarians don’t appear to want him to leave, if they’re able to get what they want for him transfer wise, and the Daily Mirror suggest a figure of £36m would be acceptable to them, then they’re unlikely to stand in his way.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long range effort puts Juve back on track vs Lyon Arsenal hit out at Premier League’s decision to snub Saka on Young Player of the Season shortlist Setien rubbishes suggestions Napoli game will be his last for Barcelona

As a player renowned for his technical skill, he would surely be a solid addition for Jurgen Klopp, and would strengthen a Liverpool side who were head and shoulders above their domestic opponents in 2019/20.

Clearly, if Manuel Neuer has a say in things, there’s no way Thiago will be going there or anywhere else.