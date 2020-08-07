According to Spanish publication AS, Arsenal are the top side that have shown the ‘most interest’ in signing Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez this summer.

The 29-year-old played his last game for Los Blancos on June 21 against Real Sociedad, the ace later told Zinedine Zidane to not include him in the squad for a match July 5 if he wasn’t going to play.

Zidane accepted the request and has since decided that the attacking midfielder will never play for the La Liga champions ever again, the ace still remains contracted for another year.

AS report that Rodriguez’s representative, super agent Jorge Mendes, has been trying to find a suitor for the Colombian – with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal all mooted.

AS claim that no sides have made a ‘firm’ proposal so far, but the Gunners have expressed the most interest in Rodriguez, Madrid are now ready to listen to offers for the star.

Madrid of course still remain in the Champions League, with the Spanish giants facing the difficult task of overcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

AS state that Rodriguez has still maintained his stance, however he will continue to train with the side.

Rodriguez joined Los Blancos in a marquee move following his exploits with Colombia in the 2014 World Cup, the ace’s time in the Spanish capital has been a nightmare though.

The playmaker has dealt with plenty of injury troubles and has never seen eye-to-eye with Zidane – something that ultimately led to him being sent to Bayern Munich on a two-year loan.

Since returning from the Bavarians, Rodriguez has remained a fringe player with Zidane only handing the ace 14 appearances this season.