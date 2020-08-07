Arsenal hit out at Premier League’s decision to snub Saka on Young Player of the Season shortlist

Arsenal have expressed their displeasure at the Premier League’s decision to leave Bukayo Saka off the Premier League Young Player of the Season shortlist with a hilarious social media post.

The eight nominees for the top-flight honour were Manchester United quartet; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Dean Henderson (on loan to Sheffield), Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, as well as Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Arsenal reacted to the snub by posting a meme which showed a baffled Saka in a picture from training combined with a popular image of a shocked cat at the dining table.

The Gunners are clearly proud of the ace’s performances this season, with the ace coming third in their own Player of the Season awards, which have been voted for by fans.

Saka has started 19 of his 26 top-flight outings this term, scoring once and chipping in with an impressive five assists.

The 18-year-old has established himself as an important player in Mikel Arteta’s side with solid performances all across the park, versatility is one of the talent’s biggest strengths.

Whilst I don’t argue with the performances of any of the above nominees – and I’m certainly not an Arsenal fan – the criteria on whose eligible for the honour need to seriously questioned.

Grealish and Martial are around a whole six years older than the youngest nominee Greenwood – and also snubbed Gunners ace Saka.

Grealish and Martial are bonafide stars with several seasons of Premier League experience, it seems a massive oversight by the top-flight to include players like this as nominees for the award.