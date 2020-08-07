Arsenal transfer news: Signing imminent as Arteta approves, €50m price-tag reiterated for top target

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of sealing a deal for winger Willian, while they’ve been reminded how much it will take to prise Thomas Partey away from Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners ended last season on a high note after winning the FA Cup, and that will have been a huge boost for all concerned after Mikel Arteta’s arrival last year.

However, the Spanish tactician will be desperate to try and build on that and bring in reinforcements this summer to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad, and the recruitment drive could start with a player they know very well.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, Arteta has approved of a swoop for Willian, and it’s suggested that it is merely a matter of time before the Brazilian international puts pen to paper on a contract with Arsenal which will run until 2023.

The 31-year-old will of course be a free agent after his deal with Chelsea expired this summer, and so it looks as though he won’t be moving far as he’ll continue in the Premier League next season as he’ll swap west London for north London.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also said to have been reminded that it will take a hefty fee to prise Partey away from Atleti, as Romano adds in his tweet that the Spanish giants have insisted that any interested party must pay his €50m release clause or he’ll stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

That’s a lot of money and it might be a figure that Arsenal aren’t willing to pay as given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could significantly limit spending this summer and clubs may be forced to adjust their respective budgets given the financial hit that they’ve taken.

In turn, while Willian is seemingly on the verge of giving Arteta another option in the attacking third, doubts surely have to be raised over a swoop for Partey, unless they can perhaps agree a swap deal in order to bring the asking price down.