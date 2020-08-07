Despite having their backs against the wall for much of the first half, Real Madrid still managed to get themselves back on level terms thanks to their brilliant centre-forward, Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman was on hand to head home a brilliant cross from young Rodrygo Goes, bringing Los Blancos right back into a tie that Man City were well on top in.

Benzema’s give and go to the Brazilian was simplicity itself, and even with the close attentions of three City players, he managed to rise above all three and power home.

Karim Benzema bags his 27th goal of the season ? Lovely link-up play with Rodrygo and the French striker buries the header! Real Madrid’s main man ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/uTF8rraH5P — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport