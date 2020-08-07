Menu

Video: Brilliant Benzema gets Real Madrid back on terms against Man City

Manchester City
Despite having their backs against the wall for much of the first half, Real Madrid still managed to get themselves back on level terms thanks to their brilliant centre-forward, Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman was on hand to head home a brilliant cross from young Rodrygo Goes, bringing Los Blancos right back into a tie that Man City were well on top in.

Benzema’s give and go to the Brazilian was simplicity itself, and even with the close attentions of three City players, he managed to rise above all three and power home.

