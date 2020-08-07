Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirms Pulisic and Azpilicueta will be out for up to six weeks

In the pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League second-leg tie against Bayern Munich, Frank Lampard has offered an update on Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues legend has confirmed that the duo are sidelined with hamstring injuries picked up in the FA Cup final defeat, with the pair out for between three and six weeks.

Chelsea have a near impossible task on their hands tomorrow night as they’ll hope to put up a valiant effort in attempting to overturn a 3-0 deficit against the Bavarians.

Lampard also commented on veteran winger Pedro who suffered a shoulder injury in the outing against Arsenal, the Spaniard will join Roma on a free transfer this summer.

Here’s what Lampard had to say on the duo:

Lampard reports that Pulisic and Azpilicueta’s hamstring injuries are likely to keep them out for between three and six weeks, while the outgoing Pedro had an operation earlier in the week on his shoulder injury.#BAYCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 7, 2020

Whilst Chelsea will be without two of their key players for a clash where the odds are already massively stacked against them, it goes without saying that it’s better that the players are injured now than in the midst of the season.

In-form Pulisic and skipper Azpilicueta will have the chance to recover during their summer breaks, leaving them hopefully well-placed to be back to full fitness at the start of next season.