Chelsea star is clearly still hurting from the FA Cup final loss after he likes this tweet about Anthony Taylor

Whilst most of the attention has gone to Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side for managing to win the FA Cup last weekend, many Chelsea fans will feel it wasn’t deserved.

From a neutral point of view it’s fair to say that the referee Anthony Taylor made some “questionable” decisions in the game, and they certainly helped to tip it in Arsenal’s favour.

You might wonder how the Chelsea players have taken that defeat – the circumstances around it must hurt but at least they have the Champions League and the new season to focus on.

It’s obvious that Marcos Alonso hasn’t quite gotten over things yet, especially when you consider that his official Twitter account “liked” this post earlier on today:

One of the most disgraceful refereeing performances I’ve ever seen from Anthony Taylor today. – Kova?i? red card is an embarrassingly bad decision

– Mount yellow was awful

– Given Chelsea just 2 free kicks, while giving 13 to Arsenal Shocking. pic.twitter.com/KWqyocgITV — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this plays out because even if he has a point, the FA simply cannot be seen to wilfully ignore a player who’s openly calling a referee’s competence into question.

That suggests that a ban or a fine might be coming his way, so expect to see him unlike the post in the coming days.