Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Napoli: Quartet not included but triple boost for Setien

Barcelona have confirmed their squad for the crunch showdown with Napoli in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants take on their rivals on Saturday night, with the tie finely poised at 1-1 as they try to ensure that there is a successful end to the campaign.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi’s dad moves to Italy as fresh speculation sparked over plot from Serie A giants

Having been left disappointed in the La Liga title race, they will be desperate to end on high note, but they will have to try and advance to the next round at Napoli’s expense with a string of first-team players missing from the squad.

As per the club’s tweet below, they have confirmed the squad for the encounter, while the official site notes that Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal are out due to suspension, while Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele don’t make the cut as they are both injured.

Meanwhile, Martin Braithwaite will play no part as he is ineligible having not been included in the Champions League squad.

In turn, Quique Setien has a weakened squad to work with which will certainly be a test for Barcelona, but given the quality available to him still coupled with the potential of some of the younger players getting a chance to shine, they will surely still be confident in their ability to advance.

There is better news though as the report above adds that Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann and Ronald Araujo have all been given the green light from the medical staff to feature after completing the training session on Friday having recovered from respective knocks.

Lenglet and Griezmann will be expected to start, while Araujo can offer an important alternative option at the back too.