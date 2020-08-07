Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both N’Golo and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are ‘fit to start’ in tomorrow night’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Kante has not played for the Blues over the last month, whilst academy graduate Loftus-Cheek has been in the matchday squads but has seen little action.

The Blues face a near impossible task against the Bundesliga champions, with the chances of overturning a 3-0 deficit already very slim, any injury boosts will certainly be welcomed.

Given that an upset is very unlikely for a side that are without skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and in-form main man Christian Pulisic, the best thing the Blues can do is end their season with a valiant effort.

Take a look at what Lampard had to say below:

It’s Frank up first and he starts with an injury update on the squad. ‘Pulisic, Azpi, Pedro and Willian are all out. Loftus-Cheek and Kante are in the squad and fit to start.’#BAYCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 7, 2020

Kante has been limited to 27 appearances across all competitions this season due to constant injury troubles, the superstar has only featured five times since the restart.

Supporters will be delighted that the Premier League and World Cup winner is back on the eve of their season likely being ended, it will end a difficult campaign for the Frenchman on an encouraging note.