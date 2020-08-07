“Cost us this game, sell him” – These Real Madrid fans want star to be sold after horror show vs Man City

Sometimes you don’t get an idea of how good someone is until they are taken out of a team, and it’s becoming obvious that Sergio Ramos is crucial to this Real Madrid defence.

While the fans may have feared that Eder Militao would be the weak link, it’s actually been Raphael Varane who’s had a nightmare against Man City tonight.

He made two costly mistakes that led to City’s goals, and it looks like his side are about to crash out of the competition as a result.

Varane has often been thought of as one of the greatest defenders in the game just now and he usually doesn’t have any weaknesses, so this will raise questions about his ability to play without an experienced star next to him.

We all know that the Real Madrid fans aren’t the most patient bunch in world football, and they are out in force tonight as they demand that the Frenchman is sold:

Varane cost us this game. Sell him. Man is trash. https://t.co/3OYAunbsyg — Nikola Radovi? Fanta (@Nikoradfan) August 7, 2020

Nearly made a basic mistake again. We need Ramos. Sell Varane. — muaad ? (@theclownprinxe) August 7, 2020

SELL VARANE! Just on tonight’s performance. Awful. https://t.co/yZvxlBMNfz — Kyle Cambray (@Kazze23) August 7, 2020

I thought David Luiz was dreadful not until I watched Raphael Varane. SHOCKer @Arsenal @realmadrid — man_like_kingsleigh ?? ?? (@KINGKINGSLEY95) August 7, 2020

What in the world is Varane doing today? Casemiro has been dreadful as well. — E (@e22doubled) August 7, 2020