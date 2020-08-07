David Silva on verge of confirming new club after Man City exit as Italy switch touted

David Silva will end his glittering spell with Man City this summer, but he will reportedly remain in Europe in the coming years as he’s expected to join Lazio.

The 34-year-old has bagged 77 goals and 140 assists in 434 appearances for the club to date after arriving in 2010 from Valencia, but he will leave once the season has concluded with his contract set to expire.

Ferran Torres was signed this week and so he’ll have big shoes to fill as he tries to help fill that void that will be left behind ahead of next season, but Silva is seemingly set to continue to play at a high level rather than perhaps cash in elsewhere or even hang up his boots.

As noted by Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is ready to seal a move to Lazio, as he has decided to accept a three-year contract offer worth €3.5m per season plus bonuses.

It’s added that he’ll have a private plan to travel back to Spain to see his family and that he’ll have an apartment in Rome sorted out for him, and so the pieces are seemingly falling into place for a move to the Biancocelesti to materialise.

Having secured Champions League qualification for next season, the capital club will undoubtedly be able to attract top names, and Silva, despite his age, would still be a major coup for them to add quality and experience.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard’s dad has also commented on the situation, as he told Tuttomercatoweb that his son likes Serie A and has welcomed the idea of moving to Rome to play for Lazio.

In turn, it’s all starting to point towards a new adventure in Italy next season, but first and foremost, Man City still have an important game against Real Madrid to think about.