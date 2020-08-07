According to the Mirror via Yahoo Esportes, Liverpool have enquired about Vasco da Gama starlet Talles Magno, who is slated to be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

It’s claimed that the Premier League champions have used the enquiry to sound out if the signing of the 18-year-old forward is actually realistic for the club.

The Mirror add that Magno’s release clause stands at £45m, however given the financial troubles that Vasco are facing the versatile forward could be available for a cut-price fee of £18m.

It’s added that the Brazil youth international is contracted until 2022, with several clubs across Europe also keen on the ace, including top sides Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

More Stories / Latest News “I totally understand” – Current boss hints that star could be on his way to Liverpool Man United won’t allow any U19 or academy players to leave this summer Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirms Pulisic and Azpilicueta will be out for up to six weeks

Magno has only featured in the Copa Sudamericana this season, a South American cup competition, the talent has featured twice, registering one assist.

Magno did make 15 appearances in the last Brazilian top-flight season though, bagging two goals, with the ace primarily featuring as a left-winger or a centre-forward.

The 18-year-old has also starred at Under-17s and 19s level for Brazil, he’s clearly considered a top talent so it’s not surprising to see the attacker being linked with a move to Europe.