Exclusive: Host of clubs including Brighton join race for Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza

A host of clubs across Europe, including Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion are chasing the signature of Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza.

Pedraza, 24, joined Villarreal’s youth academy in 2011 and has seen his development from youth prospect to La Liga regular include loan moves to the likes of Leeds United (2017).

The Spaniard has spent the most recent campaign on loan with fellow La Liga side Real Betis in a campaign which has seen him start 21 domestic matches.

In the last two seasons, the versatile wide-man has been utilised as both a left-winger and left-back, both for Real Betis and Villarreal respectively.

Despite now returning to his parent club, the young Spaniard’s future remains in doubt as a host of top European footballing clubs enter the race to lure the 24-year-old from the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Today, a source has revealed to Caught Offside that Real Betis are keen to bring Pedraza back to the Benito Villamarín Stadium on a permanent deal.

However, the Spanish side face strong competition from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and some unnamed sides which are set to feature in next season’s Champions League.

It is understood that Villarreal are holding out for between €10m and €12m for 24-year-old Pedraza, however, given that his contract is due to expire as early as June 2021, the Spanish side may be willing to accept a fee as low as €6m – €8m.