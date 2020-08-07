‘Excuse of a player’ – These Real Madrid fans slam ‘useless’ attacker’s display vs Man City

Some Real Madrid supporters massively criticised the performances of superstars Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane after they crashed out of the Champions League to Manchester City this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-1 on the night, giving them a 4-2 aggregate win, the Citizens looked in control throughout the entire match and got off to a flying start.

Raphael Varane made his first costly mistake of the night when he hesitated on the ball in the 8th minute, leaving Gabriel Jesus to snatch the ball and square it to Raheem Sterling for a simple tap in.

Madrid’s best player of the season, Karim Benzema, gave them a fighting chance with a lovely header in the 27th minute after some great link-up play with starlet Rodrygo.

The best performer over the two legs, Gabriel Jesus, proved that very honour by capitalising on another blunder from Varane to bury Madrid’s hopes in the 67th minute.

Here’s how some of the Real Madrid faithful have reacted to the result:

How can you bench the player that worked all season for this and play that excuse of a player Hazard. Valverde was needed. I’d rather left that hazard spot empty than play him — 90s Child (@snr_mixii) August 7, 2020

I think for the first time ever zidanes substitutions failed. Modric was dead by the 55th minute and valverde should have been brought on. Hazard was useless, rodrygo was the most dangerous and came off first. — Vladi Barnekov (@VBarneko) August 7, 2020

Very disappointing performance we can’t even score more than one goal. Can’t rely on good defense to win games. Hazard does not even deserve the no. 7 jersey. — Kwena Zaragoza (@__Kwena) August 7, 2020

Losing is acceptable. But the fact that the players didn’t even try to play the ball is another. You let city have all the possession and didn’t even press. — aamshavin (@aamshavin) August 7, 2020

They were the better team.

Varane killed us but then again the midfield was non existent — Sensei_ #34 (@YuGeen_) August 7, 2020

Varane’s huge mistakes and terrible substitutions finished us today. Horrendous. — Oswaldo Martinez (@oemartinez) August 7, 2020

Varane didn’t try for us at all.. This was disappointing to say the least… — Duossy Vontrip (@Duossy) August 7, 2020

Varane’s error-filled performance was certainly a shock, it’s out of character for the Frenchman. Hazard on the other hand has endured a difficult debut season and didn’t fare at all well tonight.

With no major business touted from Los Blancos this summer, and the Madrid outfit being triumphant in La Liga, it will be interesting to see whether there are actually big changes on the way next season.

Guardiola’s tactics have worked perfectly over the two legs, the midfield battle was key as well and the Citizens deserve credit for nullifying the threat of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.