Exit touted: Arsenal ace attracting interest with two Serie A sides plotting swoop

Fiorentina are reportedly keen on Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira amid ongoing speculation linking the combative midfielder with an exit from the Emirates.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club.

However, question marks have been raised over his future in north London, with his agent not being shy in revealing publicly that his client has a desire to return to Italy in the future.

He could be given an option to do so as La Gazzetta dello Sport note how Fiorentina are keen on the Uruguayan international, as they look to try and fend off competition from Atletico Madrid and could try to make Torreira a focal point in the heart of the side to try and convince him to choose Florence instead.

That was swiftly followed by a report from the Telegraph noting that AC Milan are also interested in the tenacious star having been previously linked with a move too, and it’s suggested that he could be given the green light to leave as part of a rebuild plan under Mikel Arteta.

Torreira has featured 39 times this season which would arguably suggest that he has an important role to play under the Spaniard, but time will tell if an offer from Italy is enough to convince Arsenal to sell and put those funds towards signing one of their own targets this summer.

Having lifted the FA Cup last weekend, the Gunners will be in buoyant mood as they try to now build on that and go from strength to strength under Arteta who will no doubt want to stamp his mark on the squad moving forward.