Fee agreed: Tottenham edge closer to first summer signing as Mourinho identifies next target

Tottenham have reportedly agreed on a fee with Southampton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Jose Mourinho is said to want Callum Wilson next.

Spurs finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season, and so they will be looking to strengthen their squad with a view of pushing on under Mourinho next year.

Given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to have an adverse impact on spending in the short summer this year, and so it will be interesting to see what deals can be done to bring in reinforcements.

As per BBC Sport, Tottenham have now agreed on a fee for Hojbjerg, as the Saints star could now arrive in north London to bolster their options in midfield.

While that deal is seemingly on the verge of completion, the Express report that Mourinho is already looking at a second potential summer signing with Bournemouth striker Wilson also on his radar after the Cherries suffered relegation back to the Championship.

It’s noted that he could cost them around £20m, although they will perhaps have to lower their demands given their weakened position, and so Spurs could be confident about their chances of adding a quality back-up option and competition up front for Harry Kane.

It’s an area in which they have arguably needed more quality for some time now, and Mourinho is looking to put together a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts and winning major trophies moving forward.

Given their struggles and shortcomings in the campaign just gone, it’s clear that the Tottenham boss will hope for a busy summer with several new faces arriving at the club, but time will tell firstly if Wilson follows Hojbjerg through the entrance in the coming weeks.