Good news for Juventus: Key figure included in squad to face Lyon in Champions League clash

Juventus have confirmed their 22-man squad for the encounter with Lyon, and Paulo Dybala has made the cut after being an injury doubt for the Bianconeri.

The reigning Serie A champions will face their rivals on Friday night looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit, and so Maurizio Sarri would have been desperate to have as close to a full-strength squad at his disposal as possible.

Dybala, 26, has scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 appearances so far this season, but he missed the final two Serie A games of the campaign due to a thigh injury.

In turn, that would have put his involvement in this encounter in doubt, but there is good news from a Juventus perspective, as the Argentine international has at least been included in the matchday squad, as per the club’s tweet below with Calciomercato noting how there was a decision to be made on him.

That said, there is no guarantee that he will be heavily involved given the nature of his injury and his time off the pitch, as his last outing came on July 26 when he came off in the win over Sampdoria.

In turn, while it’s a boost in itself that he has been given the green light by the medical staff to be involved in the game, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s fit enough and has enough confidence in his recovery to play a big role in the showdown.

Sarri does have quality alternatives available with Cristiano Ronaldo no doubt set to lead their charge, but he’ll be hoping that he can bring Dybala into the equation if necessary, as Juventus look to add a Champions League trophy to the Scudetto that they wrapped up last month.