As Man United head into the latter stages of the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still likely to have one eye on the transfer window.

With five weeks to go before the start of the 2020/21 campaign, it’s imperative that the Norwegian gets deals done as quickly as practicable.

Jadon Sancho has long been a target for the Red Devils and the latest news surrounding the England international would suggest that a move back to Manchester, albeit to United rather than his former employers, City, is getting closer.

“Manchester United are comfortable at this moment in time that they’re not in any competition for the signature of Jadon Sancho,” journalist, Ian McGarry, said on the Transfer Window podcast, cited by the Daily Express.

“They don’t believe they’re going to be gazumped by no other club because no other club has expressed the same level of interest.

“They’re also very confident the player wants to come to Old Trafford.

“He has been in constant touch with England international colleagues who currently play for Manchester United and indeed in daily contact with them.

“It’s even believed he’s on a WhatsApp group with some of the Manchester United players as well.

“Therefore United are very comfortable with their position, they believe that Dortmund will come round to the structure that they’ve suggested.”

Although Borussia Dortmund don’t appear to be in any rush to let Sancho leave, given the financial predicament most clubs will find themselves in because of the coronavirus situation, it would surely be in their interest to do so.

Knowledge that the player also now appears to be openly courting the Old Trafford outfit by virtue of the alleged daily contact may well focus Dortmund directors minds to get this one over the line.