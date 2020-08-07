Huge boost for Arsenal touted as positive report suggests major decision from key figure is close

Arsenal could reportedly be on the verge of being handed a major boost as it’s claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set to sign a new contract at the club.

The Gunners skipper was in brilliant form again last season as he bagged 29 goals and three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, while the 31-year-old’s brace saw off Chelsea in the FA Cup final to secure a major piece of silverware for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, speculation over his future at the Emirates has been relentless for months now, as with his current contract set to expire in 2021, it has raised question marks over whether or not he will commit his future to Arsenal or seek an exit, thus forcing the north London giants to consider an exit this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Losing Aubameyang would be a huge blow for the Gunners given how influential he has been for them since he arrived, but there could be good news for the Arsenal faithful.

According to Sky Sports, via the Daily Telegraph, the Gabon international is being tipped to sign a new contract with the club as it’s suggested that an agreement is near on an extension.

Time will tell how long for and what kind of wage he’ll be on, but from an Arsenal fan perspective, they will just be delighted if he stays as they now eagerly await official news on the situation.

It will be a major boost for Arteta too as he can then plan to build around his talismanic captain rather than focus on replacing him, and so it remains to be seen if an announcement is imminent as with the short turnaround this summer, Arsenal will want to get on with their transfer business as soon as possible.