“I totally understand” – Current boss hints that star could be on his way to Liverpool

It’s hard to tell what’s going on between Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara, as reports vary from an agreement being close to no contact taking place at all.

There’s certainly been a lot of speculation about his future, and some recent comments from the Bayern Munich manager won’t help things.

Mundo Deportivo reported on some of Hansi Flick’s comments to Sport 1, and this does suggest that the Spanish star could be on his way to Anfield:

“I can understand when a player wants to move. Thiago played in Spain with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern. If you want to play in the Premier League now, I totally understand.”

Although that suggests he completely understands why the player wants to make the move, it doesn’t actually say that the club are open to letting him go.

Despite that, the report does confirm that his contract is due to expire next summer, so Bayern will probably want to get something for him, especially when finances are tight.

He would be an exciting addition to the Liverpool midfield as his quality and vision could help take them to the next level, so they could be even more formidable next year.

Everything points towards the transfer happening at some point, but we just don’t know when.