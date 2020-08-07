“It will be for the best” – Arsenal ace hints at summer exit amid loan rumours

Mikel Arteta has proven he can set up his team to beat anyone in a one-off game, so it will be exciting to see if he can create a squad that can challenge for the league.

His general starting XI is solid and it should be good enough to win when they play well, but he needs to find a way of adding to the squad and giving himself different options from the bench.

The easiest way of doing that is clearing out some current fringe players to make space, and it appears that Lucas Torreira has hinted that he could be on his way:

As reported by the excellent @SamJDean, AC Milan frontrunners to sign Torreira this summer, who is open to an Italy return. I understand a loan move is most likely option. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 7, 2020

He doesn’t even talk about wanting to stay at the club or challenging for a place, merely that he knows he might not have a choice but to stay due to the contract he signed.

The prospect of moving back to Serie A on loan should be an intriguing one for him a chance to shine again.

He gained a reputation in Italy for being an aggressive midfielder who was tidy on the ball and could also score from distance, but the Arsenal fans haven’t seen much of that.

There’s nothing to suggest that a deal is close to being finalised at this stage, but his comments do heavily hint at an exit.