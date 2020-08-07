Lionel Messi’s dad moves to Italy as fresh speculation sparked over plot from Serie A giants

Lionel Messi’s father has reportedly made his move to Italy official, and it has sparked fresh transfer speculation linking Inter with a plot to sign his son.

The Argentine icon’s focus will be on helping Barcelona advance in the Champions League this weekend, as they face Napoli in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie with things finely poised at 1-1.

After the disappointment of losing their La Liga crown, the Catalan giants will be desperate to end the season on a high note by winning another major European trophy.

However, that hasn’t prevented transfer speculation linking Messi with an exit again, with Calciomercato noting, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Suning, owners of Inter, could be plotting a strategy to try and launch a bid for the Barcelona legend.

It’s noted that his dad has now moved to Milan, although that is linked to the favourable tax rules in Italy after a tweak was made this year, but it has had a knock-on effect and led to talk of how Inter could try to prise him away from the Camp Nou.

The report adds that Suning are ‘studying the economic terms of an operation’ and they are using Juventus as an example after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo with regards to how sponsorships could help make their dream a reality.

Given the Portuguese superstar made the switch to Turin, it arguably can’t be entirely ruled out that Messi would make a similar decision, particularly now with the tax benefits he could get.

Nevertheless, this all hinges on him deciding he wants to leave Barcelona, and there is no suggestion a fee with the Catalan giants has even been discussed and similarly on personal terms, nothing is agreed.

In turn, it is very much still a dream for Inter, but there are perhaps a couple of small reasons as to why there might be something in it moving forward.