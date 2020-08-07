Menu

Man City managed something against Real Madrid that no other club has in 11 years

Manchester City
Posted by

Although it was always going to be a tall order for Real Madrid to beat Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, Los Blancos can never truly be written off.

Until Gabriel Jesus scored City’s second goal of the night and fourth of the two-legged tie, Zinedine Zidane’s side were still in with a shout of qualification thanks to Karim Benzema’s brilliant first-half header.

In the end, a master class from Pep Guardiola kept the visitors to the Etihad Stadium at bay.

Real struggled without their talisman and captain, Sergio Ramos, but had other talent in the squad to at least make a game of it.

Unfortunately for them, too many of their big names didn’t shine on the night.

More Stories / Latest News

Raphael Varane was at fault for both of City’s goals, whilst Eden Hazard was non-existent as an attacking force all night.

The hosts deserved their win and it was a significant one, because for the first time in 11 years in the premier European competition, it meant Los Blancos had lost both legs of a knockout tie.

More Stories Eden Hazard Gabriel Jesus Karim Benzema Pep Guardiola Raphael Varane Sergio Ramos Zinedine Zidane