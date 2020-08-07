Napoli hopeful on important injury boost ahead of crunch Barcelona showdown

Napoli face Barcelona in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie on Saturday night, and they could be set for a crucial injury boost.

The two sides are locked at 1-1 after the first leg which took place prior to the lockdown, and so it’s all to play for as they both eye a place in the next round.

In turn, both coaches will be desperate to have a full-strength squad at their disposal, and it appears as though Gennaro Gattuso could potentially get a timely boost for the encounter.

As per Sport, Lorenzo Insigne has returned to training with the rest of the group and while his involvement at the Camp Nou hinges on his ability to prove his fitness on Friday, he is seemingly edging closer towards being given the green light to feature.

Given the 29-year-old has contributed 12 goals and eight assists in 45 appearances for the Partenopei so far this season, they will be desperate to have their influential captain in the side for such an important meeting.

Nevertheless, they will also be aware that there is no point in risking him if he’s not fit enough as it would simply waste a spot in the matchday squad if he is a major risk to re-injure himself, and with the short turnaround to next season, it’s something that Gattuso will perhaps consider too.

For now though, Insigne has seemingly passed one important test by rejoining group training, but it remains to be seen on Friday whether or not he can prove his fitness and get the approval of the medical staff to be involved in the discussion as to who will face Barcelona.

If he does, it’s another headache that Barca coach Quique Setien will have to prepare for as they look to avoid further disappointment after missing out on the La Liga title this year.