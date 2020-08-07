Man City have done some of their transfer business already, and news that of one of their new signings has upset coach, Pep Guardiola, surely won’t have gone down well.

Ferran Torres signed a five-year deal with the Citizens and it’s his parting shot to former club Valencia that has irked his new coach.

According to MARCA and cited by the Daily Star, the winger was keen to let everyone know how his former captain, Dani Parejo, never really supported him or other young players at the club, helping to make up his mind to move elsewhere.

That hasn’t found favour with Guardiola according to ESPN.

They quote sources as saying that Pep was made aware of the article coming out the day before it was published and was left distinctly unimpressed.

It’s believed that the City coach believes that such disagreements should always remain behind closed doors.

Certainly not the best way to begin your career at a new club.