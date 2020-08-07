One out, one in: Klopp must sell first before pursuing £32m-rated Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool’s hierarchy have reportedly taken the stance that they must sell first before trying to secure a deal to sign Bayern Munich ace Thiago Alcantara.

The Merseyside giants enjoyed a great season this past year as they finally ended their wait for a league title and they did so after a relentless march to dethrone rivals Man City after going so close last season.

They won’t rest on that though just as they didn’t when they won the Champions League the previous year, and so Jurgen Klopp will likely be looking at options who can help improve his squad moving forward.

One such transfer target who has been heavily linked with Liverpool for some time now is Bayern midfielder Thiago, but as per the Metro, via Kicker, although Klopp is still keen on prising him away from the reigning Bundesliga champions, it’s the Reds hierarchy who are perhaps holding up a move.

It’s noted that they have made it clear that Klopp must sell first before buying, with Bayern said to be demanding £32m for the Spaniard, while Liverpool are only willing to pay around £18m.

Naby Keita is specifically named as one potential sacrifice that could be made in order to move closer to signing Thiago, but it remains to be seen if that’s a decision Klopp supports as the midfield ace is an important part of his squad and is four years younger than Thiago who has also had his injury problems in the past.

Both Thiago and Klopp are said to be keen on a deal, but there is evidently still a major obstacle standing in the way of a move as FSG are seeking funds through a player sale while question marks are also raised by Kicker over the Bayern star’s suitability and fit at Anfield.