According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, with Dan Friedkin becoming Roma’s new owner, the club can reignite their interest in signing Chris Smalling permanently, with financial worries now handled.

BBC Sport report that the Texan has bought the Italian giants for €591m, with Calciomercato adding that Friedkin has pledged not to sell the club’s top players and has outlined a transfer budget of €80m.

Smalling has rejuvenated himself after a difficult few seasons with Manchester United, the ace took to social media to reveal that he was ‘gutted’ when his hopes of a permanent stay were initially dashed.

Calciomercato report that a return for Smalling is now ‘concrete’, with boss Paulo Fonseca definitely wanting the ace back and the defender himself keen on remain in Rome.

Smalling has been one of Serie A’s best defenders this season, the ace has made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi in which he’s massively impressed.

The ace doesn’t have a space at the Red Devils anymore, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer using captain Harry Maguire and Swede Victor Lindelof as his centre-back pairing.

The Manchester outfit will be delighted by the ownership development as they’ll now have the chance to cash in on the ace after previous talks of a deal fell through.