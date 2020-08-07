Photo: Man United transfer looks less likely as current club show star in next season’s kit

Revealing a new kit is a big deal for any club, and you need to make sure that anybody who models it will still be there to wear it when the season starts.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Jack Grealish in recent weeks, with The Metro reporting that Man United are heavily interested in signing him.

He played a key role in keeping Villa in the Premier League so that should increase his chances of staying, while this recent tweet from the club drops a further hint:

Showing an image of Grealish wearing next season’s kit is a huge hint that he won’t be going anywhere, so this should be positive news for the fans.